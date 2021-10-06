Local realtor wins Ohio Realtor of the Year

(WKBN) – There are 36,000 realtors in Ohio, and one stands out this year.

Debbie Barber won the local Realtor of the Year award for the Youngstown Columbiana Association, and she was picked as the Ohio Realtor of the Year.

The award recognizes outstanding service as well as community involvement.

Barber’s win is the first time anyone can remember a Youngstown Columbiana Association Realtor winning the state award.

“It’s such a feeling that I can’t describe. Just like when I was announced, I was so overwhelmed with joy that I couldn’t speak,” Barber said. “It’s an honor for me to represent my area. It’s just really something special.”

Barber’s win comes for the Youngstown Columbiana association representing 720 realtors, while trumping the bigger groups around Columbus, Cleveland or Cincinnati, which have thousands of members.