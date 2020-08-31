Local realtor group to use open houses in fight against opioid crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local realtor group is helping in the fight against opioid abuse by letting clients clear their homes of unused medications before an open house.

Members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors (YCAR) is providing its members prescription disposal bags for clients to use.

The Deterra bag system has been proven to neutralize pills, liquids, and patches. A medium-sized bag can deactivate up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or six dermal patches.

Law enforcement throughout Ohio has confirmed that people posed as buyers attend open houses to specifically steal medications from medicine cabinets.

While those selling their homes are encouraged to lock up and remove valuables from the premises during open houses, this new initiative from YCAR aims to safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions before they can be misused.