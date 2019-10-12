Local railroad association shows off vintage steel whistles to raise money for new museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a blast into the past on Youngstown’s east side Saturday afternoon as the Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association (MVRHA) held its annual Whistle Blow.

The whistles are from old steam engines and steel plants that used them to let workers know of a shift change.

The event was a rare opportunity for any steam whistle collectors.

“We had a pretty good turnout today with a large number of visitors from out of the area as far away as West Virginia and New York. The opportunity is something that doesn’t come along real often. The fact that there is not a lot of steam engines and locations to connect,” said MVRHA President Joe Vasko.

The Whistle Blow is a fundraiser for the MVRHA. The group is currently in the process of building a railroad museum.

MVRHA’s site on Poland Avenue has a collection of railroad cars and steel mill equipment.