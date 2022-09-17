CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Papa’s Puerto Rican Restaurant is hosting its seventh annual Hispanic Heritage block party.

The block party features Puerto Rican favorites, such as salsa music, dancing, traditional dishes and a warm, welcoming environment.

Papa’s wants to give the authentic Puerto Rican experience. Vilma Fernandez says Puerto Rican culture accepts everyone as family.

“We’re so welcoming, you know what I mean? We see you, we say hi,” says Fernandez. “Things nowadays — everybody misses that point about — you know — humanity and stuff like that. And we still have that, we still hold that. We welcome everybody.”

The block party will continue through Saturday and Sunday evenings.