(WKBN) – More medical marijuana dispensaries may be coming to the Valley.

Monday, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy issued 70 provisionary licenses, two locally.

The local applicants are B Cubed Operations of Hubbard, which wants to operate out of a building on 437 East Liberty Street; and Green Leaf Therapy of Struthers, with plans to run its business on 93 South Bridge Street.

These applicants now have 270 days to meet the requirements to open a dispensary. Once that is approved, they can begin to sell medical marijuana to patients and caregivers.