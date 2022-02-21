CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Late-Command Sergeant Major Wayne Westover passed away late last year but was recently buried at Arlington National Cemetery. His family attended the ceremony and called it a huge honor for a man who was proud to be in the Army.

“In his mind, he never left the military,” said Jayne Zetterquist, Wayne’s twin sister.

Zetterquist describes her twin brother as a proud veteran.

“If a flag wasn’t flying or up or down the right way, he would make sure it was put the way it was supposed to be,” Zetterquist said.

Wayne served in the Army for 27 years. He did two tours in Vietnam, one in 1968 and the other in 1970.

“God watched over him and he came home,” Zetterquist said.

After his retirement, Wayne continued to work alongside veterans. He even served as director of Trumbull County Veterans Services for a few years.

Wayne was 80 years old when he passed away on December 16.

His wife, Dianna Westover, says it was his wish to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I would have done anything to make sure he went there. That was the number one thing that he wanted to do and he was going to go one way or the other,” Dianna said.

Earlier this month, that wish became a reality as he received the full military funeral honors complete with a military band and caisson.

His family and friends were there to witness it all.

“It was beautiful. It was something you’ll never forget. It was just, it was awesome,” Dianna said.

“That was something I’ll never forget and I’ll probably never see again in my life, but they really rolled out that red carpet for my brother,” Zetterquist said. “He deserved every minute of that.”

Both Zetterquist and Dianna say they miss Wayne deeply but know he’s where he wanted to be.

“He’s up there smiling, you know, I did it, you know, I’m here. I’m here with my boys,” Dianna said.

“He wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else,” Zetterquist said.