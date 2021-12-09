Local project brings Gov. DeWine to Valley

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN0 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is in Weathersfield Thursday. He’s talking about millions of dollars coming to fund a much needed water project in the township.

Ohio is spending $93 million dollars on water infrastructure, and some of that money is coming here.

People with low water pressure in Weathersfield Township will see some relief once a water tower project in the township is completed. DeWine was in town for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project that will include a 300,000-gallon water tank, a booster station and water mains at a cost of about $4.1 million.

The original funding plan was to use 0% and low-interest loans to fund the project, a cost that would have been passed on to customers. However, the passage of House Bill 168 included $3 million in funding for the project, which covers 72% of the cost.

Work has already begun on clearing the site of the water tower near the township administration building.

The project is designed to stabilize pressure and volume throughout the entire Mineral Ridge Public Water System, which serves more than 2,600 people.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.