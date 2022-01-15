Local program seeks to empower young women

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Empowering young women — that’s the goal behind the Unity Strong program run by Malik Mostella with the Youngstown Police Department.

The group meets on the third Saturday of every month. Mostella said they work in conjunction with the Girl Scouts of North East Ohio and with local schools.

Each month a new guest speaker comes to speak to young women. On Saturday, Takiyah Anderson with the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program spoke with girls about self-esteem and social media.

“Unity Strong is all about our women, our young women in the city and letting them know that ‘If I can come from this place and go through everything that you’re going through right now and I can make it, there’s no reason for you to not be able to make it as well,'” Mostella said.

There is space for 25 girls each month. All meetings are held in the training room of the Youngstown Police Department.

To sign up, contact Mostella at ptlmostella@youngstownohio.gov or call him at 330-207-0418.