CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is ready to help adults provide the best possible environment for a newborn child.

The “Baby & Me” program helps pregnant women and their partners quit smoking, and then remain smoke-free after the baby is born.

Smoking during pregnancy can lead to premature birth and contribute to long-term health issues like asthma and respiratory illness.

At one point, Ohio had a rate double the national average of women who smoked during the third trimester.

“Baby & Me” provides free diapers and baby wipes to parents who quit smoking.

“We believe that a lot of parents are hesitant to step forward to get the help that they need being that they’re pregnant,” said Erin Heckman, Trumbull County director of nursing.

“They’re afraid of the judgment, maybe some shame and guilt involved with that, knowing that they’re not supposed to be using nicotine products while they’re pregnant. We want them to know we’re here to help.”

To enroll or get more information about this program, call either: