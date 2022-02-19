YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An organization looking to make sure all children have the same opportunities at education held a community resource event Saturday.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Children and Youth Program at the Youngstown City School District hosted the resource event at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

The purpose of the program is to see that all children and youth can get a free and appropriate public education, whether they are homeless or not.

Several speakers, authors and educational and health care representatives were on hand.

“We really want to make sure that they have the equipment to be able to be successful, to be able to think through situations critically,” said Garrick Matlock with the Youngstown City School District.

Several organizations provided information on domestic violence, housing and academic, social and emotional wellness.