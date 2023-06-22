YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school graduates thinking about their next career steps have a place they can turn to for help.

Executives with the Mahoning-Columbiana Training Association spoke to Mahoning County commissioners Thursday morning.

While the agency offers help with career placement and hiring, its focus these next few months is on out-of-school young people who haven’t quite figured out what to do next, or where to turn for help.

“They may have a plan but don’t know how to get there and need that assistance with funding, or just some additional guidance of where to look, how to research going to school, college, anything like that,” said Susie Kooser, chief operating officer of the Mahoning-Columbiana Training Association.

Directors say they can help with job recruitment, training and even resume writing. They will be hosting a number of programs this summer offering their services.

For more information, call the Association’s office in the Boardman Plaza at (330) 965-1787.