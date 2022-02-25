YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – NATO activated its response force for the first time ever as Russian forces keep advancing following the invasion Thursday.

Brian Bonhomme teaches Russian history at YSU. He said he knows the importance of what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine.

“Oh, no, this is not just somewhere else. This is absolutely rooted in the global system that we are very much part of, and it’s very much a test of America’s place in the world,” he said.

Everything has seemed peaceful since the Soviet Union collapsed and the Cold War ended. Former Soviet republic and former Soviet Bloc countries have changed. Bonhomme said Americans see it as a good thing.

“It’s an increase in stability and self-determination. Democracy in Eastern Europe. The Russians haven’t seen it that way. The Russians see it very differently,” he said.

They see it as NATO forces moving closer. Vladimir Putin demanded NATO promise it would never allow Ukraine to join, plus pull back troops and weapons systems; he was told no.

Bonhomme believes Russia’s plans have been in motion for a while now.

“I don’t think this is just a wake-up in the morning in a bad mood and do something kind of move. I think it’s been carefully thought out,” he said.

Bonhomme says Putin has a reputation as a strategist, and Russia could believe it is now powerful enough to do something about it and may have support.

“This is a very clear indication that the geopolitical landscape globally is changing and America is no longer as predominant as it once was,” he said.

Bonhomme also said Ukraine is a big producer of agricultural products and that the longer this situation goes on, the more impact we’ll see in economies around the world.