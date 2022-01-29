Local professor appears on Jeopardy

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Hermitage Native and Westminster College professor Patrick Lackey competed on Jeopardy last week.

Lackey placed second against Amy Schneider. The college hosted a watch party last Thursday to watch the episode.

Lackey had been trying to get on the show for about a decade. He says it was an amazing experience – but shared keeping the end results of the episode was hard.

“The longer it went, the easier it got but it definitely is — I’m not used to having secrets like that to keep and so it was a new experience for me,” Lackey said.

The episode was shot in November. Lackey said it was also a good thing that winter break was approaching before the episode aired.

If students been around – he was worried something might have slipped.