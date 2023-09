(WKBN) – Local professional walleye fisherman Sammy Cappelli has brought home yet another championship trophy.

Back in March, Cappelli had another tournament win.

The Cabela Team of the Year award is a culmination of four different fishing competitions.

“We won Team of the Year, which is a pretty big deal. No one has ever won it in Youngstown or I think there is only one other team to win it in Ohio,” Cappelli said.

Cappelli says he’s looking forward to next year.