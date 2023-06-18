NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the Youngstown diocese ordained three new priests — and Sunday in Niles, a priest who was ordained 23 years ago celebrated his retirement.

People’s love for Father Joseph Rudjak was evident as they formed a never-ending line at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre to wish him well in his retirement.

“All of the people here, [he] touched the hearts of many, many people through his years in priestly ministry. It’s an example of what it means to be a good shepherd,” said the Rev. Thomas Cebula.

Rudjak spent 53 years in the diocese and was ordained a priest in 2000, most recently as the pastor of Holy Apostles Parish.

The Rev. Thomas Eisweirth came up in the seminary with Rudjak and has known him for decades.

“He’s had a real concern for the poor, and he has a real love for ethnicity,” Eisweirth said. “He’s very proud of being Polish, and he has served for the last few years out of Croatian and Hungarian parishes.”

Dozens of photos illustrating Rudjak’s years in the church lined the walls. He said God worked through him for the past 50 years to help others.

“It’s a wonderful experience. Like, the ministry and the priesthood and the diaconate — absolutely wonderful in terms of touching people’s lives,” Rudjak said. “Not a moment of boredom and the whole thing.”

Rudjak and Cebula also served in a support group for priests. One issue they discussed frequently is the shortage of those willing to enter priesthood.

“I’m hoping and praying that this turns around, that his life might be an inspiration for another young man to consider priesthood and the caring love of people,” Cebula said.