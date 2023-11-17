YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular Christmas display will reopen this week in Youngstown.

The Arms Family Museum’s “Memories of Christmas Past” will open on Saturday and run for six weeks. It’s all set up with decorations on three levels to show you how Christmas used to look. The decorations have a unique look and will certainly spark memories and nostalgia as people go through the entire house. Many of the items were made all around the city.

It’s the museum’s 15th year for the nostalgic display with a Youngstown theme. Curator of Education Traci Manning says there’s more than one reason the museum brings the display back year after year.

“There’s several reasons. One, we bring thousands of people in to see this history and to learn about these pieces. But it’s also just a great way to travel back in time, get those family memories and feel that holiday spirit that sometimes I think we all need,” said Manning.

For the first week, admission is buy one, get one free if you bring a canned good for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The display is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. There will be longer hours after Thanksgiving on Thursdays to see the display at night.