YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The manager for Youngstown’s Northside Pool has a warning.

It comes as kids jumped the fence while the pool is closed and unattended.

According to pool manager Kevin Tarpley, it happened Tuesday evening. He said he received a social media post of the kids swimming in the pool.

The pool does not open until June 7, however.

The past few days have been filled with cleaning the pool with a large amount of chlorine.

Tarpley is warning people to stay away until the pool opens next week. He said the chemicals to clean can be very dangerous.

“That chlorine, because it’s a powder chlorine, and when you super chlorinate, you can’t get in the water. One, you have at the minimum, some skin irritation. At the maximum, you can have eye damage,” he said.

The pool is set to open June 7. The public is welcome to come take dip, starting at 1 p.m. that day.