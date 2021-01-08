Local political expert says ousting Trump may not best move right now

Sen. Sherrod Brown is part of a growing chorus of lawmakers so upset over Wednesday's rally in Washington that became a riot at the U.S. Capitol

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – From Senator Sherrod Brown’s perspective, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office now for national security reasons.

The Democratic senator said there is “just no telling what this president might do in the next 12 days.”

Brown is part of a growing chorus of lawmakers so upset over Wednesday’s rally in Washington that became a riot at the U.S. Capitol, that he told reporters Friday if the President’s own people won’t remove him from office using the 25th Amendment, he should be impeached.

Five people died as a result of the riot.

“I think most of us would prefer the vice president and the Cabinet would do it quickly. I think it would be better for the country. It would look less partisan and less divided,” Brown said.

YSU Political Science Professor Paul Sracic said with less than two weeks left in the President’s term, some will see a removal effort as merely symbolic.

“I think that is actually the easiest way. If you are going to go through this. Impeachment is a longer process,” Sracic said.

Sracic believes the President’s actions, which many are convinced incited Wednesday’s rioting, angered Democrats and Republicans alike, but he wonders if removing him won’t simply make matters worse and further divide the country.

“Given what happened, the intense passions that are involved, would what you accomplish be worth the increase? I think that you would get anger in the country,” Sracic said.

With only days left to do anything, Brown is urging quick action by the Cabinet or lawmakers, but Sracic says there will be political ramifications to consider no matter what happens.