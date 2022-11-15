(WKBN) – It’s official. After a lot of talk and more than a week of teasing, former President Donald Trump is officially launching another bid for the Oval Office.

Trump made the announcement in front of a large crowd inside Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The announcement comes a week after Republicans suffered a disappointing showing in the midterm elections.

Following the announcement, we reached out to our political analysts, Republican Chris DePizzo and Democrat John Boccieri, to see what they think this means for 2024 and our area.

“Look, he’s got a solid base of 30 to 40 percent of the Republican Party that is always going to support him. So the only question it comes down to, will there be so few challengers who can define themselves differently than Donald Trump?” DePizzo said.

“I think you’re going to see a strong emphasis on Ohio because no Republican president has lost Ohio and made it to the White House. So Ohio’s a very important state for Republicans,” Boccieri said.

Boccieri says right now, it appears there’s a lot of controversy and turmoil in the Republican Party.

While Trump’s influence in the party remains strong, the failed races of many Trump-endorsed candidates and the Republicans’ failure to capture the Senate have raised some doubts about the former president’s 2024 prospects.