POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A local police department is thanking the public for their help in identifying two cars possibly involved in a shots-fired incident.

According to a Facebook post, Poland Township Police Department identified both the vehicles and their owners after shots were fired between roads on New Castle Road a couple of weeks ago.

Police say the investigation continues and criminal charges are pending, according to the post.

No identities have been released for the suspects involved.