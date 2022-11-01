HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Washingtonville Village police officer is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an argument with his fiancee.

Dakota Mitchell pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $2,500.

Mitchell was arrested Monday afternoon after police responded to his Howland home for a reported domestic dispute.

According to a police report, his fiancee told officers that he shoved her onto the bed while she was holding their infant. She added that they were arguing over him sending text messages to another woman, but she refused to file charges.

Neither she nor the baby was hurt.

Mitchell was originally charged with domestic violence, but the charge was amended to disorderly conduct.

Washingtonville Police Chief Ken Faust said Mitchell remains employed with the department where he has worked for a couple of years.