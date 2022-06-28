YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local police helped serve a search warrant Tuesday morning for the New York County District Attorney’s office at a West Side home.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and detectives with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office served the warrant at a Winston Avenue home.

Two people were arrested on warrants following an indictment in New York City earlier this week.

Inspector James Ciotti of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said the two will be booked into the jail and will be held for an extradition hearing.