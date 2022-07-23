LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in the area were told to be on the lookout for a woman who left a nearby correctional facility for a medical appointment and then never returned.

According to the Lisbon Police Department, Ashley Simpson, 30, was at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center but went to a doctor’s appointment. She was supposed to return but instead left with a man who picked her up there.

Police identified that man as Shaun Ickes, of Tuscarawas County. Simpson is from Belmont County.

The BOLO was issued at 8:42 p.m. Friday.

According to the Lisbon Police Department, Simpson was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, glasses, jeans shorts and a white wristwatch. A photo of her was not available on Saturday morning.