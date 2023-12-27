YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department (YPD) has a safety warning for delivery drivers.

The chief of detectives says multiple vendors have reported getting delivery calls for suspicious orders.

Some drivers have even been confronted by suspicious “customers.”

YPD says to always be aware of your surroundings, know where you’re headed, leave if an area seems to be abandoned, and don’t carry large amounts of cash.

If there is an immediate emergency at the scene of a delivery, they say to always call 9-1-1.