LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Lordstown Police Department announced in a press release that a new K-9 officer will be joining the team.

According to the release, Jochie, a 2-year-old black Belgian Malinois will be joining the police force.

Jochie will complete six weeks of K-9 training at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville with his handler Deputy Brett Blank. Training begins on Friday, April 28.

Jochie will be sworn in on Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Lordstown administration building on the 1400 block of Salt Springs Road.