(WKBN) — Several police departments in the First News coverage area have been awarded funds totaling nearly $2.4 million to help with hiring efforts.

The funds come from the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The program is a competitive award program designed to provide funding directly to law enforcement agencies to hire and/or rehire additional career law enforcement officers in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

The highest local grant amount of $1,128,822 was awarded to the New Castle Police Department for the hiring of six officers. Also in Pennsylvania, Sharon Police Department was granted $375,000 to hire three officers and Sharpsville Police Department received $125,000 for the hiring of one additional officer.

In Ohio, Boardman Township Police Department was granted $625,000 for the hiring of five officers and Salem Police Department was awarded $125,000 to hire one officer.

The cities of Chicago, Cincinnati, San Antonio and Houston each received the highest national award of $6,250,000 for the hiring of 50 officers per department.

Across the nation, 394 awards were given out, funding 1730 officer positions. The national funding for these positions totaled $216,809,571.