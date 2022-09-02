LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Police Department’s newest K9 has officially been sworn in.

In front of his family and friends, K9 Shelby’s handler Patrolman Tyler Beck took the oath of office this afternoon.

Shelby signed the paperwork with his pawprint.

Shelby is trained to find drugs, track violent fugitives and missing persons, plus apprehend suspects. It’s the first time in the department 61-year history that two dogs will be working at the same time.

“From then ’til now we’ve only had four K9s including Shelby so to have two together at the same time is going to be a big impact in the community,” said Liberty’s Captain Ray Buhala.

“It’s been a career goal, you know, the entire duration of my career so getting to see him on the road and he’s already making a difference, that’s really cool to see,” said Shelby’s handler, Tyler Beck.

Shelby has been on the road with Beck since the beginning of August. The duo completed six weeks of training at Shallow Creek Kennels at the end of July.