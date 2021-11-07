Local police district supports woman with breast cancer through No Shave November

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Some officers in the Goshen Police District in Mahoning County are putting down their razors this November to support a woman battling breast cancer.

Officers are participating in “No Shave November” to benefit Tara Wittensoldner. They donated $30 to participate — one dollar for each day they would normally shave.

It’s all to benefit Wittensoldner, who was diagnosed in January. The cause hits close to home for the department, as Tara’s husband Rob served as a police officer for the Goshen Police District for many years.

“We have two children, Ella age 13 and Lillian age 11 and for them to see the community come together for the support is something I think they’ll take with them for the rest of their life,” Wittensoldner said.

The goal of the challenge is to raise awareness by embracing hair, something many cancer patients unfortunately lose.

This is the third year the department is participating in “No Shave November” and all of the proceeds will go directly to Wittensoldner and her family.

Donations can be made at their office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.