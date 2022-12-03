SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Springfield Township Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy giveaway. On Saturday, they held a fill the cruiser event.

They partnered with Dollar General in New Springfield. Toy donations were collected there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over the next few weeks, the toys will be wrapped then passed out on Dec. 17. Officer Christy Anderson said the police department wants to help as many families in need as they can.

“We do get into homes and we see where people are struggling and we can’t do a whole lot, a lot of the times there’s not a lot we can do as police officers so this is one way we can kind of give back to those people,” Anderson said.

On Dec. 17, the Springfield Township and Santa Claus will be at the corner of 170 and Unity Road passing out the toys. They will begin passing out toys at 11 a.m.