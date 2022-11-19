LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department is holding their annual Fill a Cruiser event. They are collecting donations at a grocery store.

The Liberty Township Police Department and Liberty F.O.P. #65 will be holding our annual “Fill-A- Cruiser Food Drive” for the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue.

They will be collecting nonperishable food items, personal care items and cash donations for families and people in need.

For more information, you can visit the Liberty Police Department’s Facebook page or call them at 330-759-1315.