Local police chief shares firsthand account of four days at Ground Zero

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of Beloit held a remembrance ceremony Saturday for those who were lost in the 9/11 attacks.

The Beloit Fire Association held the community commemoration.

The day started with a parade at West Branch High School and ended at Belmont Village Park.

Several speakers also gave firsthand accounts of the day. One of them was Sebring Police Chief Ray Harris, who shared his story of his four days at Ground Zero.

“But the thing I remember the most about the time that I spent there was the hopelessness. The fear that I had seen in people’s eyes, that I had felt in my own heart. If you think about New York City and the eerie silence that when they think they would find something moving, they would all holler ‘Quiet.’ You could almost hear a pin drop in New York City at Ground Zero,” Harris said.

Operation Flags of Freedom also had American flags lined through Beloit. Other events included children’s games, 50/50 raffle and a free concert.