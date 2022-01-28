Local police chief pays respects to fallen NYC officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a huge turnout in New York City Friday morning as funeral services were held for a murdered police officer.

Close to 40,000 men and women in uniform crowded outside Saint Patrick’s Cathedral to say farewell to Jason Rivera.

The 22-year-old officer was killed a week ago, along with his partner Wilbert Mora as they answered a domestic disturbance call.

Among the throng of mourners was Girard Police Chief John Norman who explained why attending was so important to him.

“It’s just important to show we’re standing with them and we suffer when one police officer tragically dies like this. We stand with them and it takes a little bit of all of us,” he said.

The Chief says he joined a group of other officers from around the country who attend funerals for those killed in the line of duty.

He says it’s his way of paying forward the tributes shown by out-of-town law enforcement after Girard Patrolman Justin Leo was murdered four years ago.