Local photo contest is back with weekly winners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular photo contest around the area is back for this winter.

The Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Snapshots of Youngstown” campaign starts on Jan. 12 and goes through Feb. 21.

The campaign encourages Valley residents to show off what they’re doing to start the new year off right.

“Take a hike through the snow, check out a museum, or try healthy cuisine at a local restaurant. If you need some inspiration for your entry, we will be posting a series of blogs with suggestions,” said Linda Macala, executive director of the CVB.

Two weekly winners will receive a local $50 gift card from places like The Bunker at Southern Park, Steel Valley Brew Works, Bistro 1907 or Ely’s To Go. They will be notified on Tuesdays.

To enter, upload one photo to the CVB website, where you can also find the entry form, additional information and the CVB blog for inspiration.

Multiple entries are permitted, but participants can only win one gift card.

The photos will then be used in future marketing projects for the CVB.