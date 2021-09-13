Local pharmacy sees uptick of people getting COVID-19 tests

(WKBN) – Ohio health officials Monday reported 5,568 new cases. That’s up about 1,100 from Sunday but lower than the 21-day average.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, many testing sites are seeing an uptick in people coming in to get tested.

The Hometown Pharmacy says they have seen a lot more people recently.

Senior Vice President of Operations Ron McDermott believes it’s from businesses requiring weekly tests or proof of vaccination.

“I think since the announcement that a lot of businesses are either going to have to have you get tested or get vaccinated, that uptick kinda correlated with that, and we have definitely seen an increase since then,” McDermott said.

The East Liverpool Hospital is also seeing an uptick.

The hospital plans to reopen their COVID-19 shed. It will be open starting Tuesday from 3 until 7 p.m.