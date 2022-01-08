Local pet store under new name, location

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The former Quality Pet Market in Austintown is now under a new name and location.

The store has joined the Pet Supplies Plus franchise. It used to be near Chipotle on Mahoning Avenue.

Now it is down the street in the Austintown Plaza. The location was open until 6 p.m. Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The store is cash-only for the time being and items are still being stocked. Owners said they hope the store is up and running at full capacity by next week.