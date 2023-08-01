LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is a big day at the Columbiana County Fair.

A hall of fame moment will be in the spotlight, as the Agriculture Hall of Fame will induct three more people.

Everybody who’s on the Hall of Fame wall at the fairgrounds has done something to make life better in Columbiana County.

This year’s inductees are Carl and Joann Garwood and Helen Hahn.

“It’s an honor for the family. It’s an honor for the people who’ve been nominated. The Garwood family is well known in Columbia County, an agricultural family and very active in the animal part of the prayer, and Helen Hahn also agreed, if I’m not mistaken, she was a 4-H leader and dedicated to the fair. This was one of her favorite projects to support,” said Fair Board Director Sharen Cope.

The Agricultural Hall of Fame ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.