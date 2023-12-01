YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health officials in Ohio are warning about an increase in pneumonia cases among children. The Buckeye State is now the first in the nation to report an outbreak.

“It can be a little tricky differentiating between pneumonia and like, just a bad cold,” said Dr. Eric Robinette, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Akron Children’s Hospital.

This is exactly why health officials are warning parents to be on alert this cold and flu season. Since August, doctors in southern Ohio have seen a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, specifically pneumonia, with the average patient around eight years old.

“Most bacterial pneumonias are triggered by viral respiratory tract infections. Most viral respiratory tract infections are spread via contact or respiratory droplets,” Dr. Robinette said.

Viruses like influenza, RSV and the common cold typically spike in colder months. Cases can be mild to severe. Symptoms include trouble breathing, a severe cough and a high, uncontrollable fever.

“A fever at or over 102 for more than a day or two, or one that’s completely unremitting and it never comes down with Tylenol or Motrin or things like that,” Dr. Robinette said.

Health officials are warning that the rise in cases is not believed to be from a new respiratory disease and that there is no evidence that the outbreak is connected to others happening nationally or internationally.

“They’re certainly looking at, is there some kind of novel infectious agent that’s causing those pneumonias? So far, every credible source that I’ve looked at says that there’s not,” Dr. Robinette said.

Just like during the COVID-19 pandemic, the best way to protect against getting sick is by washing your hands.

“That’s why hand hygiene is so powerful because it’s always the final common pathway. No matter what you came into contact with, the environment, your hand is almost always the way it gets into your body ultimately,” Dr. Robinette said.