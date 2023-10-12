MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – State funding has just been approved for multiple park projects in Pennsylvania.

The grants were awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program for the following areas:

Lawrence County

New Castle City will receive $75,000 for the rehabilitation of Deshon Park. The work will include renovation of the baseball field; construction of pedestrian walkways, dugout and parking area; installation of bleachers; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Wampum Borough will receive $73,000 for the rehabilitation of Wampum Park. The work will include renovation of the baseball field and dugouts; construction of a pedestrian walkway; installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Mercer County

Stoneboro Borough will receive $100,000 for the rehabilitation of Stoneboro Community Park. The work will include construction of a comfort station, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related improvements.

Crawford County also received $24,5000 in funding.

The grants were approved by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: