YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday might have been Earth Day, but many organizations waited until the weekend to host clean up events.

Earth Day has been around since 1970. The concerns that were alarmed then are still relevant today.

To do our part at home, people can do simple things.

Recycling and using reusable bags when out shopping are small actions we can take.

Another action: you can volunteer at a local community clean up.

One is happening today at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown. The clean up is an annual event that has been around for almost 40 years.

Organizers say their efforts have helped the park a lot.

“In those years, we’ve had almost 14,000 volunteers put in over 40,000 volunteer hours for the Metropark system,” says Mike Kupec, the Earth Day Cleanup chairman.

The clean up starts at 9 Saturday morning, more information can be found on their website.

In Trumbull County, community members are getting the fairgrounds ready for the summer.

It is the first community clean up day there and starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Then in St. Clair Township, the travel and tourism bureau is hosting a roadside clean up, which starts at 9 a.m. as well.