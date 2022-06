WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Quinby Park is preparing to host a weekend of celebrations commemorating Juneteenth in Warren.

The festivities will kick off Friday and run through the holiday itself on Sunday.

There will be historical teaching, movie night, dancing and cultural games.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that pays tribute to the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Community Concerned Citizens II teamed up with the Ohio Climate Justice Fund Initiative to host this year’s celebrations.