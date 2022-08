HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Buhl Park’s baseball field is getting an upgrade.

According to the park’s Facebook post, big renovations are coming to the old field.

Park director Tom Roskos said it’s going to become a multipurpose athletic field, meaning a variety of sports will be able to use it.

A new backstop will also be added.

Park officials have not said when the project will see completion.