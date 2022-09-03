COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Neighbors on Lake Shore Drive in Columbiana came out to support Ohio State or Notre Dame.

They had a tailgate at 3 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the first time they’ve done something this size.

One Notre Dame fan even had a historical artifact from the team’s original stadium.

“My son who attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated in 1999, he got this for me as a gift and it’s been with me ever since,” said Bill Barillare about his brick from the original stadium.

“We invited everyone that’s in the villas and rentals and everyone just comes and walks through and it’s been just a great response and we’ve had a lot of fun,” said OSU fan Howdy Friend.

Friend said they’ll do another tailgate if the two teams play against each other again next year.