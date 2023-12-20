WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raymond John Wean Foundation has awarded a total of $1.5 million in Community Investment Grants.

The board approved an additional $300 thousand to increase the pay of people who work at the organizations that are getting the grants.

The grants will go to the following organizations:

Kent State University-Trumbull – to enable study away experience, emergency funding and the ability to hire a student worker for the Building Black Leaders program

Rayen Early College High School – to support its Summer Bridge academic readiness program for one year

Boston Avenue Neighborhood Association – for operating support and hiring a fellow for marketing, fundraising and outreach

Economic Action Group – for operating support

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership – for operating support, local organizing and the Strategic Partners Fellowship

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. – to fund operating support, organizing, and the Strategic Partners Fellowship

Philanthropy Ohio – to support DEI and continue its presence in the Mahoning Valley

The foundation is expected to distribute more than $3 million in grants in 2023.