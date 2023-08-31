WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was International Overdose Awareness Day, aimed at bringing attention to the dangers of drug overdoses around the country.

In Warren, locks and purple ribbons are on the fence by the Mahoning Riverwalk by Courthouse Square. They honor the lives lost to drug overdoses.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, May of 2020 had the highest number of unintentional drug overdose deaths at 574. However, its latest data shows unintentional overdose deaths trended lower for 2022 compared to 2021.

A.M. Wake Up Call is a local nonprofit helping bring awareness to dangerous fentanyl and drug use.

Founder Donna McAuley wants to bring awareness to the issue to help stop overdoses.

“There’s a reason for it because they set aside a day for people to be aware of what’s happening to our loved ones, and that’s huge for me,” McAuley said.

McAuley wants to help educate kids about dangerous drugs. She said they need to be aware of them to help prevent drug issues in the future.