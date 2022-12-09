LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results are in for a long awaited union vote at a prominent local organization.

Ultium Cells workers voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining the UAW union (International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America), according to a press release.

The vote was 710 to 16 in favor of joining the union.

“Our entire union welcomes our latest members from Ultium. As the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles, new workers entering the auto sector at plants like Ultium are thinking about their value and worth. This vote shows that they want to be a part of maintaining the high standards and wages that UAW members have built in the auto industry,” says UAW President Ray Curry.

This vote comes in the wake of Ultium Cells’ tumultuous past with union votes, including threats to strike.