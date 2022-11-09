YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 46 days until Christmas but just 33 days to help some children have a joyful holiday.

Protestant Family Service needs more people who can help.

Protestant Family Service already has Christmas gifts ready to distribute, but it needs more. Normally, it helps 70 families and about 275 children.

This year, the need is greater.

“Already, we have 90 families and probably 400 kids,” said Cathy Pokrivnak.

Pokrivnak has noticed inflation affecting more families, so those at Protestant Family Service are asking for help with their Christmas Adopt a Family program.

The program provides a gift for children ages 18 and younger to unwrap. That’s different from other organizations that let children pick out a toy.

“There are a lot of good groups doing that, but it doesn’t put something under the tree Christmas morning, and to me, that’s what I remember,” Pokrivnak said.

You can get involved by letting Protestant Family Service know how many children you want to help. You will then be given the age of the child, sizes and ideas of what that child would like.

Pokrivnak’s oldest son lost his daughter and participates in the program in her memory.

“Every year, he and his kids go, and whatever age Emily would have been, they go and buy all the gifts and then donate them,” she said.

Spreading the word is important to expanding the reach this year. Some of the children have already provided the list of toys that are piquing their interest.

“They’re just so compelling, and we’re going to get all those children what they need,” Pokrivnak said.

You can call or email Protestant Family Service to get involved at pfsclp@gmail.com or 330-746-4600.

Protestant Family Service is located at Glenwood Ave. in Youngstown.

If you can’t get out and shop for a child, you can send gift cards and volunteers will do the shopping for you.

The last day to drop off toys is December 12, and New Bethel Baptist has provided room to help. The toys will be passed out on December 14.