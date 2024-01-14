YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday afternoon Full Spectrum Community Outreach gave away free kids toys and books.

Full Spectrum is also expanding its resources for LGBTQIA+ locals, offering food, toiletries, makeup and more. Sunday’s one-time event was meant to help parents and those taking care of kids.

Roberta Lund was there picking up toys and books for her god-children.

“People don’t have this kind of resources,” Lund said. “My friend just had a c-section. She can’t drive for six weeks, then just had a newborn and she can’t go anywhere. So that’s why I’m here, helping out as many people as I can.”

Though this was a one-time event, Lund hopes more local organizations keep kids and families in mind when offering resources.