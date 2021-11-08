Local organization gears up for holiday donations despite pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday season is fast approaching and Protestant Family Service is getting into the spirit of giving.

The organization has run the Adopt a Family program for about 50 years. It helps other families enjoy the holiday season.

The program normally collects toys — that was, until the pandemic interrupted last Christmas. It will affect the program again this year.

“We normally ask people to bring the gifts and the bows and wrapping paper and the tape, so mom and dad can wrap them and put them under the tree on Christmas Eve — but the board has decided for one more year we’re just going to do gift cards,” said Cathy Pokrivnak with Protestant Family Service.

The group will accept a few toys to help a dozen families that can’t make it out to use the gift cards. Those interested in donating can visit the organization’s website.