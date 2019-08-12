Local organization carries on legacy of late Weathersfield fire chief

He passed away in 2018 and the people who loved him are carrying on his legacy

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Chief Randall Pugh was named Weathersfield’s first fire chief when the department was created in 1998. He passed away in 2018 and the people who loved him are carrying on his legacy.

Many people who knew Chief Pugh describe him as caring but firm. He wanted the best from his employees, especially in education and training.

“That was his biggest thing. To make sure the care is number one and everyone is trained fully and everything is done correctly,” said Heather Pugh, Randall’s daughter.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club formed a scholarship to help young people who want to become an EMT. The scholarship helps the winner pay for schooling.

“A whole different level of stress, it just removes it for them. They don’t have to worry about paying for it. They can just focus on the class and their studies and their education,” said Barry Schroeder, president of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club.

This year’s winner is Faith Allen. She recently graduated high school from Mineral Ridge. Allen said she has been interested in this line of work since ninth grade.

“I wanted to go into the medical field all my life and this is the start of something,” Allen said.

Schroeder and Heather agreed that Chief Pugh would be proud of everything that they are doing to carry on his legacy.

“He’d be very honored and I think he would love this,” Heather said. “He’d be very proud to be a part of something like this.”

On Aug. 18, the Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual poker run. The event starts at 9 a.m. from Lane Lifetrans in Austintown.

All proceeds benefit the scholarship program.