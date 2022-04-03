YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — ACTION in Youngstown has held several community forums to educate people on climate change.

Organizer Vicki Vicars said the organization only got involved in climate justice about six months ago.

They aim to educate people on green jobs in the area, fracking and fracking waste, and issues within the city, like efforts to clean up and reuse land left over from the mills.

“There’s a growing interest in climate justice and environmental justice, and how do we protect our environment?” said Vicars.

ACTION is working with the Ohio Climate Justice Fund on the project.